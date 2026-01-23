Business

Ikea opens Plan and Order Point in Brașov

23 January 2026

Furniture retailer Ikea announced the opening of a new Plan and Order Point in Brașov, central Romania. The new studio operates in the same location as the former Pick-up Point, in Magnolia Shopping Center, the company said.

The new Plan and Order Point features kitchen displays and wardrobe solutions, along with a shopping window, showcasing over 500 Ikea articles. Customers can benefit from a wide range of services, including personalized planning, measurements, consultancy in selecting and ordering products, delivery, kitchen installation, and furniture assembly.

This is the fourth Ikea customer meeting point of this format in Romania, following the launches in Constanța, Bucharest, and Cluj-Napoca.

“The opening of the Ikea Plan and Order Point in Brașov represents an important step in strengthening our presence in the region and expanding access to Ikea’s planning expertise and services,” said Mihai Dinte-Pop, Manager of Ikea Plan and Order Point Romania. 

Ikea Romania recorded an 8.6% increase in total sales in fiscal year 2025, driven by strong performance across both online and offline channels. Total turnover surpassed RON 1.5 billion between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, with more than 43.9 million products sold.

In Romania, Ikea currently has two stores in Bucharest and one in Timișoara.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
