Business

IKEA Romania reports 8.6% sales growth in fiscal year 2025

17 October 2025

Furniture retailer IKEA Romania said that it recorded an 8.6% increase in total sales in fiscal year 2025, driven by strong performance across both online and offline channels. Total turnover surpassed RON 1.5 billion between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, with more than 43.9 million products sold.

The company’s online sales rose by 2% year-on-year, while in-store traffic continued to recover, reaching 6.2 million visits - up from 6.02 million the previous year. Its website registered over 37 million visits and more than 414,000 online orders.

Furniture accounted for 66% of total sales, with home accessories making up the remaining 34%.

During the same period, IKEA expanded its local presence by opening the first Plan and Order Studio in Bucharest, offering personalized design and planning services.

At the global level, Ingka Group announced IKEA retail sales of EUR 39 billion for the financial year 2025, with an increase in quantities sold by 1.6% and the number of stores and online visits going up by 1.3% and 4.6%, respectively. 

“The key priority has been to continue keeping prices low – leading to a decrease in sales of 1.6% compared to last year (EUR 39.6 billion in FY24),” reads the press release.

In Romania, IKEA currently has two stores in Bucharest and one in Timișoara.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IKEA)

Business

