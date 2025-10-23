Business

IKEA announces opening of Planning and Order Studio in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

23 October 2025

IKEA, the world’s largest furniture retailer, announced the opening of the first Planning and Order Studio in Cluj County on Thursday, October 23. Located inside the Kaufland Cluj-Gheorgheni shopping gallery in Cluj-Napoca, the location spans over 200 sqm and includes a planning area and a space displaying more than 1,100 IKEA items. 

The new studio is the third customer meeting point of this format in the country, following the launches in Constanța and Bucharest. 

The Swedish group registered sales growth online and offline in Romania so far in 2025.

The company recorded an 8.6% increase in total sales, while online commerce grew by 2% compared to the previous year. Overall, between September 2024 and August 2025, IKEA Romania sold over 43.9 million products, contributing to a turnover of over RON 1.5 billion.

Furniture items recorded the largest sales volume, 66%, while home accessories represented 34% of sales, with bedroom solutions contributing significantly to this growth. 

IKEA Romania attracted 6.2 million visitors to its stores in the 2025 fiscal year. The online platform also recorded solid results, with over 37 million visits and more than 414,000 online orders. Additionally, the number of IKEA Family members increased significantly, with 1,152,000 customers. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IKEA)

