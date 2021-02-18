Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Real Estate

EUR 1 bln worth of housing units to be delivered in Bucharest during 2020-2023

18 February 2021
The aggregate volume of the ongoing real estate investments in Bucharest, on all sub-segments, is EUR 3.5 billion.

Residential projects in the middle and upper segments amount to EUR 1 bln, according to Bucharest Real Estate Club data.

The sum includes 60 projects, some of which were completed in 2020, while the others will be delivered by 2023.

The National Real Estate Cadastre Agency data reflects a residential sales volume higher by 19% in 2020 compared to 2019, despite a two-month lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Bucharest Real Estate Club analysis, the area that keeps on attracting most of the investments in quality projects is the Northern part of Bucharest, with its submarkets Barbu Vacarescu-Floreasca, Aviatiei, Pipera, Baneasa, Expozitiei, Sisesti-Straulesti.

With Eurostat data reflecting a 45.8%, almost half of Romania's population living in overcrowded dwellings, the Bucharest Real Estate Club concludes the market for new residential developments continues to show high potential. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

Normal
Normal
 

