Latvian developer brings expat to manage Romanian operations

Hanner, one of the biggest real estate developers in Lithuania, has named its former CEO Mindaugas Valuckas as Country Manager of Hanner Romania, which manages investment projects worth EUR 100 million on the local market.

Valuckas, who is also a member of Hanner’s management board, will take over from Romanian Silviu Grigorescu, who leaves the company to pursue his personal projects in real-estate and constructions.

Hanner Romania has recently finalized sales for its EUR 40 million residential project The Park, in Bucharest, which consists of 460 apartments and amenities. Subsequently, Hanner has started construction works for a mixed-use development, consisting of four monuments, new buildings and public spaces, in an effort to restore and convert the former Grivița Beer Factory, located in a central Bucharest area.

“We entered the local market with large residential projects, but we are interested now in developing mixed-use, with high community impact, co-working, retail and public spaces that we will continue to own and manage after completion. The residential component will still be present,” said Mindaugas Valuckas.

He started working for Hanner group 13 years ago, after he graduated school. In 2009, he was appointed member of the board of Hanner AB and in 2013 he became CEO and member of the board of Hanner Group OU.

[email protected]