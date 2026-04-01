M&A

Affidea Romania enters hospital segment with Bucharest acquisitions

01 April 2026

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Affidea Romania, the operator of imaging services part of the European group of the same name, is expanding its local operations with the acquisition of two hospitals in Bucharest, namely Sf. Sava cel Sfinţit Hospital and the GMH Oncology and Oncologic Surgery Hospital.

The two units will be integrated under the Affidea Hospitals brand.

The acquisitions mark the company’s entry into the hospital segment, and “the consolidation of the integrated medical services model, with a focus on medical rehabilitation and oncology,” according to a release quoted by Profit.ro.

Sf Sava Hospital specializes in medical rehabilitation, palliative care, and postoperative recovery, while GMH offers integrated oncology services, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and advanced imaging. 

"For Affidea, this step means expanding our care model and the ability to support, in the long term, investments that raise medical standards in Romania," Răzvan Predica, Cluster CEO Affidea Romania, Hungary and Greece, said.

Affidea Romania currently operates a network of 81 centers in 33 cities, and is part of Affidea, which has more than 420 centers in 15 countries.

Romanian subsidiary of medical imagery group Affidea expands by acquiring five units

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
M&A

Affidea Romania enters hospital segment with Bucharest acquisitions

01 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Affidea Romania, the operator of imaging services part of the European group of the same name, is expanding its local operations with the acquisition of two hospitals in Bucharest, namely Sf. Sava cel Sfinţit Hospital and the GMH Oncology and Oncologic Surgery Hospital.

The two units will be integrated under the Affidea Hospitals brand.

The acquisitions mark the company’s entry into the hospital segment, and “the consolidation of the integrated medical services model, with a focus on medical rehabilitation and oncology,” according to a release quoted by Profit.ro.

Sf Sava Hospital specializes in medical rehabilitation, palliative care, and postoperative recovery, while GMH offers integrated oncology services, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and advanced imaging. 

"For Affidea, this step means expanding our care model and the ability to support, in the long term, investments that raise medical standards in Romania," Răzvan Predica, Cluster CEO Affidea Romania, Hungary and Greece, said.

Affidea Romania currently operates a network of 81 centers in 33 cities, and is part of Affidea, which has more than 420 centers in 15 countries.

Romanian subsidiary of medical imagery group Affidea expands by acquiring five units

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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