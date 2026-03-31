Transport

Wizz Air reopens Târgu Mureș base in Romania

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wizz Air has officially reopened its base in Târgu Mureș, in Romania’s region of Transylvania, marking a significant expansion of its local operations. The low-cost airline has deployed an Airbus A320neo aircraft and introduced a network of new routes across Europe.

The reopening, announced on March 30, brings a total of 10 routes to eight countries, with around 460,000 seats available for 2026 from Transilvania International Airport. 

Târgu Mureș holds symbolic importance for the airline, as it was the first Romanian airport served by Wizz Air in 2006. Nearly two decades later, the carrier is reinforcing its presence by expanding its operations.

Thus, starting from the end of March, passengers can fly from Târgu Mureș to Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Larnaca (Cyprus), Paris Beauvais (France), Dortmund and Memmingen (Germany), Milan Bergamo and Rome Fiumicino (Italy), Basel (Switzerland), as well as London Luton (United Kingdom), in addition to the existing connection to Budapest.

At a press event, Anastasia Novak, Corporate & Sustainability Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to mark the start of the 2026 summer aviation season with the reopening of our base in Târgu Mureș, now fully operational and supported by a state-of-the-art aircraft.”

Peti András, Director of Transilvania International Airport, spoke about infrastructure development: “Recent investments are designed for the next 20 years. We have enabled the stationing of five based aircraft by expanding the parking apron, increased terminal capacity to handle up to 1,000 passengers simultaneously, and improved passenger flow by acquiring modern security screening equipment for passengers and baggage. The rest of the investments share the same long-term goal: to provide services at European standards for both passengers and airlines.”

Wizz Air transported around 14.5 million passengers to and from Romania in 2025, up 13.1% compared to the previous year, as the airline strengthened its presence on the local market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Wizz Air reopens Târgu Mureș base in Romania

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wizz Air has officially reopened its base in Târgu Mureș, in Romania’s region of Transylvania, marking a significant expansion of its local operations. The low-cost airline has deployed an Airbus A320neo aircraft and introduced a network of new routes across Europe.

The reopening, announced on March 30, brings a total of 10 routes to eight countries, with around 460,000 seats available for 2026 from Transilvania International Airport. 

Târgu Mureș holds symbolic importance for the airline, as it was the first Romanian airport served by Wizz Air in 2006. Nearly two decades later, the carrier is reinforcing its presence by expanding its operations.

Thus, starting from the end of March, passengers can fly from Târgu Mureș to Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Larnaca (Cyprus), Paris Beauvais (France), Dortmund and Memmingen (Germany), Milan Bergamo and Rome Fiumicino (Italy), Basel (Switzerland), as well as London Luton (United Kingdom), in addition to the existing connection to Budapest.

At a press event, Anastasia Novak, Corporate & Sustainability Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to mark the start of the 2026 summer aviation season with the reopening of our base in Târgu Mureș, now fully operational and supported by a state-of-the-art aircraft.”

Peti András, Director of Transilvania International Airport, spoke about infrastructure development: “Recent investments are designed for the next 20 years. We have enabled the stationing of five based aircraft by expanding the parking apron, increased terminal capacity to handle up to 1,000 passengers simultaneously, and improved passenger flow by acquiring modern security screening equipment for passengers and baggage. The rest of the investments share the same long-term goal: to provide services at European standards for both passengers and airlines.”

Wizz Air transported around 14.5 million passengers to and from Romania in 2025, up 13.1% compared to the previous year, as the airline strengthened its presence on the local market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2026
Macro
Romania receives 24th favorable opinion out of 25 needed to join OECD
03 April 2026
Transport
Romania awards section of SAFE-financed A8 highway to Spanish constructor
03 April 2026
Justice
Court rules to continue coup d’état trial of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu, mercenaries
03 April 2026
Healthcare
Romania’s PM envisages talks with Pfizer on EUR 600 mln pay linked to Covid-19 vaccines
03 April 2026
Energy
Romania to cut the excise duty for diesel and levy “solidarity tax” on oil companies
03 April 2026
Events
‘Marie of Romania: Artist Queen’ exhibition arrives at King Charles III House in Viscri
03 April 2026
Sports
Update: Mircea Lucescu leaves role as Romania’s national football team coach
03 April 2026
Culture
Romanian president welcomes recovery of stolen Dacian treasure, urges better protection of heritage