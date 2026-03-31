Wizz Air reopens Târgu Mureș base in Romania

Wizz Air has officially reopened its base in Târgu Mureș, in Romania’s region of Transylvania, marking a significant expansion of its local operations. The low-cost airline has deployed an Airbus A320neo aircraft and introduced a network of new routes across Europe.

The reopening, announced on March 30, brings a total of 10 routes to eight countries, with around 460,000 seats available for 2026 from Transilvania International Airport.

Târgu Mureș holds symbolic importance for the airline, as it was the first Romanian airport served by Wizz Air in 2006. Nearly two decades later, the carrier is reinforcing its presence by expanding its operations.

Thus, starting from the end of March, passengers can fly from Târgu Mureș to Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Larnaca (Cyprus), Paris Beauvais (France), Dortmund and Memmingen (Germany), Milan Bergamo and Rome Fiumicino (Italy), Basel (Switzerland), as well as London Luton (United Kingdom), in addition to the existing connection to Budapest.

At a press event, Anastasia Novak, Corporate & Sustainability Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to mark the start of the 2026 summer aviation season with the reopening of our base in Târgu Mureș, now fully operational and supported by a state-of-the-art aircraft.”

Peti András, Director of Transilvania International Airport, spoke about infrastructure development: “Recent investments are designed for the next 20 years. We have enabled the stationing of five based aircraft by expanding the parking apron, increased terminal capacity to handle up to 1,000 passengers simultaneously, and improved passenger flow by acquiring modern security screening equipment for passengers and baggage. The rest of the investments share the same long-term goal: to provide services at European standards for both passengers and airlines.”

Wizz Air transported around 14.5 million passengers to and from Romania in 2025, up 13.1% compared to the previous year, as the airline strengthened its presence on the local market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)