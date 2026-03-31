Romanian president downplays ruling coalition tensions, rejects minority government scenario

Romanian president Nicuşor Dan has sought to downplay the significance of recent tensions within the ruling coalition, while warning against the risks of a potential shift to a minority government, News.ro reported.

Speaking after The Economist conference in Bucharest on March 30, Dan said political disputes among coalition partners are not unusual. “They gave us the opportunity to get used to it,” he said, referring to ongoing exchanges between parties in the governing alliance.

Despite the tensions, the president stressed that state institutions continue to function. He said public administration remains operational and that decisions necessary for governing the country are being taken.

Dan also cautioned against the prospect of a minority government emerging if the coalition were to collapse, suggesting such an outcome would not be desirable under current conditions.

The president stopped short of offering explicit backing to prime minister Ilie Bolojan, who has faced increasing criticism from the Social Democratic Party.

Asked whether he still supports Bolojan as head of government, Dan pointed to the constitutional balance of powers. “The president appoints, the parliament supports the government throughout the exercise,” he said.

Dan added that he has held discussions with each of the coalition leaders in recent days, describing such contacts as part of his regular engagement with political actors.

The comments come amid heightened political uncertainty ahead of a key decision by the Social Democrats on April 20 regarding their role in the coalition.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Nechez)