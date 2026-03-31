Energy

Romania to cut excise duty on diesel, charge windfall tax on oil companies

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime minister of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, announced on March 30 in an interview with Digi24 that the government will reduce the excise duty on fuel in the coming period to support buyers. The final decision will be taken by the end of the week and applied next week, in parallel with other interventions already taken to limit commercial surcharges and support transporters and farmers.

"In the first stage, we are focusing on diesel; over 70% of [fuel] consumption is diesel," the prime minister said.

At the same time, PM Bolojan announced that the government is working on establishing a “solidarity fund” that will be financed from the profits of oil companies on the Romanian market.

“Those [companies] that are in a situation where, by exploiting Romanian crude oil, are in a position to derive windfall profits, must participate from this profit in a solidarity fund,” PM Bolojan explained.

The main company subject to this decision is OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP).

The Ministry of Finance is working on the details. This will be done after consulting those involved, so that at the end of this week, we can adopt it, and it will be in force next week, PM Bolojan confirmed.

Last week, the government of Romania enacted a state of crisis in the fuel market, capping the commercial markup along the entire import/production, distribution, and retail chain at the level of the average markups charged in 2025. The export of petroleum products and crude oil was placed under a special regime as well, where a permit from the Ministries of Energy and Economy will be issued on a case-by-case basis. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania to cut excise duty on diesel, charge windfall tax on oil companies

31 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime minister of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, announced on March 30 in an interview with Digi24 that the government will reduce the excise duty on fuel in the coming period to support buyers. The final decision will be taken by the end of the week and applied next week, in parallel with other interventions already taken to limit commercial surcharges and support transporters and farmers.

"In the first stage, we are focusing on diesel; over 70% of [fuel] consumption is diesel," the prime minister said.

At the same time, PM Bolojan announced that the government is working on establishing a “solidarity fund” that will be financed from the profits of oil companies on the Romanian market.

“Those [companies] that are in a situation where, by exploiting Romanian crude oil, are in a position to derive windfall profits, must participate from this profit in a solidarity fund,” PM Bolojan explained.

The main company subject to this decision is OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP).

The Ministry of Finance is working on the details. This will be done after consulting those involved, so that at the end of this week, we can adopt it, and it will be in force next week, PM Bolojan confirmed.

Last week, the government of Romania enacted a state of crisis in the fuel market, capping the commercial markup along the entire import/production, distribution, and retail chain at the level of the average markups charged in 2025. The export of petroleum products and crude oil was placed under a special regime as well, where a permit from the Ministries of Energy and Economy will be issued on a case-by-case basis. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2026
Macro
Romania receives 24th favorable opinion out of 25 needed to join OECD
03 April 2026
Transport
Romania awards section of SAFE-financed A8 highway to Spanish constructor
03 April 2026
Justice
Court rules to continue coup d’état trial of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu, mercenaries
03 April 2026
Healthcare
Romania’s PM envisages talks with Pfizer on EUR 600 mln pay linked to Covid-19 vaccines
03 April 2026
Energy
Romania to cut the excise duty for diesel and levy “solidarity tax” on oil companies
03 April 2026
Events
‘Marie of Romania: Artist Queen’ exhibition arrives at King Charles III House in Viscri
03 April 2026
Sports
Update: Mircea Lucescu leaves role as Romania’s national football team coach
03 April 2026
Culture
Romanian president welcomes recovery of stolen Dacian treasure, urges better protection of heritage