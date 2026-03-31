Defence minister argues US aid does not make Romania party to Iran strikes

Minister of defence Radu Miruță said in an interview with Euronews that allowing US military aircraft to use Romanian bases does not make the country a “cobelligerent” in the US and Israeli bombing of Iran, Mediafax reported.

The comments follow reports that US refuelling aircraft are now operating from Otopeni military airport, located near Bucharest’s civilian airport. Earlier communications had only referenced the use of Mihail Kogălniceanu and Câmpia Turzii bases.

Miruță emphasised that the aircraft using Romanian facilities are not armed and are limited to refuelling operations.

“The soldiers who were announced to be coming here are matched to the capabilities that the United States is bringing here. They are not mapped to other activities,” he said, adding that personnel operate only approved equipment, including aircraft and satellite communication systems.

He stressed that US forces in Romania are not participating directly in military operations in the Middle East.

The minister’s remarks contrast with actions in other European countries; Spain recently denied access to its airspace for US aircraft involved in the Iran strikes, while the European Union has yet to adopt a common position.

Miruță said Romania’s support is logistical and does not expose the country to combat engagement.

“There is no risk that they will be involved in military operations,” he said, underlining the limited scope of US activities on Romanian soil.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radu Miruta)