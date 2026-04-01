Romania and Ukraine explore joint drone production under SAFE programme

Romania and Ukraine have taken the first concrete steps toward a joint drone development and production project, following defense talks held in Bucharest. The initiative is supported by EUR 200 million in funding through the SAFE programme.

Romanian defense minister Radu Miruță met with Sergiy Boyev, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister for European integration, to explore future collaboration between the two countries’ defense sectors, the Romanian ministry MApN announced.

The discussions focused on the co-development and local production of drones, including possible technology transfer arrangements that would allow Romania to manufacture advanced systems domestically.

“The project benefits from EUR 200 million in funding through the SAFE programme, in co-production, and we want the Ministry of National Defense to be a central player in this collaboration, not just a beneficiary. That is why we are currently discussing how to set up a team dedicated exclusively to this project, with the contract expected to be signed by the end of May,” said minister Miruță.

“Our country will benefit from Ukraine’s experience gained on the battlefield, as well as from having access to the personnel and infrastructure needed to produce cutting-edge equipment when required. It will also be an advantage for Ukraine, as Romania’s participation in the SAFE project will help finance drone production,” the defense minister concluded.

Technical-level discussions will continue between companies and specialists from both countries. Around 15 Ukrainian drone manufacturers are presenting their technologies, as Romania evaluates how these solutions can meet the operational needs of its armed forces, the Ministry of Defense said.

Romania and Ukraine signed a strategic partnership declaration earlier this month, on March 12, during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s official visit to Bucharest. Romanian leader Nicușor Dan said the agreement marks a new stage in bilateral relations, including plans for joint drone production in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radu Miruta)