Volodymyr Zelensky visits Romanian air base where Ukrainian pilots train on F-16s

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Romania’s defense minister Radu Miruță visited the 86th Air Base “Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță” on Thursday, March 12, where Ukrainian pilots are being trained to operate F-16 fighter jets. The visit included meetings with staff and trainees at the European F-16 Training Center in Romania.

During the visit, the two officials discussed continued support for Ukraine and strengthening defense capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank, the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

“The visit of president Zelensky to the air base in Borcea highlights the close cooperation between Romania and Ukraine in the field of security and defense and sends a clear message of solidarity and coordination among partners in the context of security challenges in the Black Sea region,” defense minister Miruțǎ said.

The agenda also included talks about continuing training programs for Ukrainian pilots as part of allied efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air force. The first Ukrainian pilots began training at the center in 2024, and some have already taken part in combat missions against Russian forces.

In a post on social media, Volodymyr Zelensky also said he met with Ukrainian service members currently training in Romania and discussed the conditions of their training and the challenges they face.

“I thank Romania, the instructors at the center, and everyone who is helping us defend ourselves and counter Russian terror. We will always be grateful to the United States for the opportunity to strengthen the protection of our sky with American fighter jets, as well as to Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, which have already transferred aircraft to Ukraine,” he said.

Military leaders, including Chief of Defense Staff Gheorghiță Vlad and Air Force Chief Leonard Baraboi, also attended the visit at the training center.

Earlier the same day, Volodymyr Zelensky also met with president Nicușor Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan. During the meeting at the presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, the two leaders signed a strategic partnership declaration and other documents, including plans for joint drone production in Romania.

Later, at the Government headquarters, Zelensky and PM Ilie Bolojan discussed cooperation in areas such as defense, energy, transport, and economic development, as well as Ukraine’s reconstruction. Talks also covered energy interconnections, Black Sea hydrocarbon resources, and transport links, including the possibility of a bridge over the Danube between Orlivka and Isaccea and the development of direct rail connections between Kyiv and Bucharest.

Moreover, Bolojan also raised the importance of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, including access to education in the Romanian language. He welcomed the decision that Romanian Language Day will be celebrated every year on August 31 in Ukraine.

In his turn, Zelensky assured that schools in Romanian communities would remain open and thanked Romania for its continued support since the start of the war.

(Photo source: Facebook/Володимир Зеленський)