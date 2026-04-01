Over 800,000 “Made in Romania” bicycles assembled last year in Timișoara for Decathlon

More than 800,000 bicycles were assembled last year at a factory in Timișoara for the European network of Decathlon, the company announced. Over 90% of the production was exported to EU markets, as well as the UK, Turkey, and Switzerland.

The facility, one of the largest of its kind in Southeast Europe, spans 28,000 square meters and employs over 500 people.

Thousands of bicycles are assembled daily at the Romanian plant, ranging from road and mountain bikes to electric and hybrid models, depending on market demand. More than 60% of output consists of children’s bicycles.

“The product range is dynamic, in line with consumer needs and trends. This year, production has also begun for high-end road bikes, with a new ‘overhead’ assembly line (where the bicycle is suspended from above) put into operation,” said Raul Buzgar, Production Country Director Romania.

Local production plays a key role in optimizing supply chains, helping reduce delivery times and maintain competitive pricing, according to Decathlon. The manufacturing process includes multiple stages, from component assembly and painting to wheel production and final adjustments, with each bicycle undergoing quality checks before leaving the factory.

Some components are also produced locally, including rims, spokes, derailleur protectors, and wiring systems for electric bikes.

The Timișoara facility supports several of Decathlon’s cycling brands, including B’twin and Van Rysel, with lifetime warranties offered on certain components for selected models.

Beyond production, Decathlon has expanded its after-sales services in Romania, operating the country’s largest sports equipment repair network. Customers benefit from on-site diagnostics, maintenance services, and buy-back programs.

The news on production comes amid growing interest in cycling across Europe. Romania ranked among the top three fastest-growing bicycle markets in the past three years, while a recent company study showed that around 75% of young Europeans use bicycles regularly, driven by health, cost efficiency, and environmental concerns.

Decathlon, one of the world’s largest sporting goods retailers, has been present in Romania since 2009 and currently operates 31 stores nationwide, alongside its online platform. The company employs around 1,600 people locally and offers equipment for over 80 sports, with a strong focus on in-house brands such as B’twin, Van Rysel, and Rockrider.

Through partnerships with local manufacturers, Decathlon produces a range of goods in Romania, including bicycles, textiles, and footwear, sold across European markets under the “Made in Romania” label.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Decathlon)