Romanian Air Force deploys F-16 jets to Baltic region for NATO air policing mission

The Romanian Air Force is scheduled to begin a new enhanced air policing mission in the Baltic region starting March 31 at midnight, the Ministry of Defense announced. The deployment is part of the country’s ongoing contribution to NATO’s collective security efforts.

The “Carpathian Vipers” detachment, consisting of around 100 personnel and six F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, has been deployed to Lithuania, operating from the Šiauliai Air Base. The mission will run from April to July 2026.

“The mission of the Romanian servicemen is to protect the integrity of the Baltic states’ airspace and represents a fundamental component of NATO’s commitment to its members. Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft provide continuous early warning and intervention to clarify the air situation, applying legal measures against aircraft that use Baltic airspace without authorization,” the ministry announced.

This marks the fourth deployment of Romanian Air Force personnel to Lithuania. Previous missions took place in 2007, and more recently in 2023 and 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com