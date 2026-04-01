PPC Blue to install seven hyper-fast EV charging stations at Bucharest airport

PPC Blue Romania said it will install seven hyper-fast charging stations for electric vehicles at the Romanian capital’s Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport), following a public tender organized by the Bucharest Airports National Company. The stations are expected to be operational by the end of June.

Each station will have a capacity of 200 kW and will feature two charging points, bringing the total number of charging spots to 14. The infrastructure will be located in the parking area near the Departures Terminal.

The five-year contract was awarded through a public auction held on March 18 via the Romanian Commodity Exchange. Once completed, the project will deliver a total installed power of 1.4 MW, designed to reduce charging times and accommodate high user demand.

“We are happy to contribute to the development of the electric mobility infrastructure in such an important point as Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, General Director of PPC Blue Romania.

The investment is part of PPC Blue’s broader strategy to expand one of Romania’s largest EV charging networks. The company currently operates more than 1,100 charging points nationwide, with a total installed capacity exceeding 36 MW, and continues to invest in fast and hyper-fast stations.

PPC Blue, part of the PPC Group, plans to further expand its network in 2026, focusing on both fast transit charging and residential infrastructure, as well as integration with renewable energy and storage systems.

“In 2025, drivers who charged their electric cars at PPC Blue stations drove a total of more than 18,000,000 km, the equivalent of 453 laps around the Earth, recording an average of 0.20 kWh per km. Following the charging sessions, they contributed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2,945 tonnes/year,” reads the company press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)