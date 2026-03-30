Romania classified as ‘stagnator’ in EU rule of law report as concerns persist across bloc

Romania has been classified as a “stagnator” in a new European rule of law report, indicating no meaningful progress in addressing long-standing issues, according to findings by the Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties). The country is among ten EU member states where rule of law conditions remain largely unchanged, Digi24 reported.

The Liberties Rule of Law Report 2026, the seventh annual report on the state of rule of law in the EU published by Liberties, covers the situation during 2025. It groups EU countries into four categories - “Hard Worker,” “Stagnator,” “Slider,” and “Dismantler” - based on their progress in addressing rule of law concerns.

Romania is listed alongside countries such as the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, and Spain in the “Stagnator” category, reflecting a lack of both improvement and significant deterioration.

According to the report, as quoted by Digi24, Romania maintains a functioning institutional framework but continues to face persistent shortcomings. Concerns remain over judicial independence, particularly regarding senior appointments and perceived political influence, while anti-corruption efforts are described as inconsistent and lacking long-term direction.

Media freedom is also flagged as an area of concern, with opaque funding mechanisms and economic pressures potentially affecting editorial independence. Access to public information remains uneven in practice, and civil society involvement in decision-making is considered limited, the report said.

“Romania continues to be classified by the Economist Intelligence Unit as a ‘hybrid regime’, reflecting ongoing problems with the rule of law, the balance of powers, and the politicization of the judiciary. To date, no official report has been released on the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections, and the president has announced that a comprehensive report is expected only in 2026,” reads the Liberties report on Romania.

“While the country has not experienced a sudden breakdown of democratic safeguards, key issues such as judicial credibility, transparency, media freedom, and accountability have remained unresolved,” the same source said.

The report also mentioned, among others, the late 2025 Recorder investigation that exposed alleged dysfunctions in the justice system, such as panel changes, repeated adjournments, and delays that keep contributing to the broader perception of a ‘captured’ justice system.

“Despite this difficult context, societal resilience has not disappeared. The public reaction to the Recorder investigation, including street protests, showed that Romanian society still has the capacity to demand accountability. Nevertheless, this resilience now operates in a more hostile environment, with journalists facing increasing pressure and intimidation,” the report added.

Meanwhile, across the EU, the report identified Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, and Slovakia as “Dismantlers,” where governments are actively weakening rule of law institutions.

At the same time, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Malta, and Sweden were labeled “Sliders,” indicating a gradual decline in certain areas despite traditionally strong democratic systems. Only Latvia was classified as a “Hard Worker,” showing clear progress in addressing rule of law issues.

The report also raised concerns about EU institutions themselves, warning that the increased use of fast-track legislation and pressure on watchdog organizations could undermine the bloc’s credibility in enforcing democratic standards.

Liberties’ seventh annual rule of law report assessed governments’ respect for the rule across four thematic areas: justice, corruption, media freedom, and checks and balances. It was compiled by nearly 40 rights groups from 22 EU countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com