Council of Europe anti-corruption body visits Romania

A delegation from the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) visited Romania on February 21 and 22 as part of an ad hoc urgent evaluation of the recently proposed or adopted legislation in the area of the judiciary.

GRECO aims to asses if the new legislation impacts the fight against corruption and if it complies with earlier recommendations by GRECO on this topic.

GRECO’s delegation met with government representatives, parliamentarians, legal and judicial professionals, NGOs, representatives of international institutions present in Romania and other relevant actors.

GRECO’s delegation underlined that those in charge of investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating corruption offenses should enjoy the independence and autonomy appropriate to their functions and should be free from improper influence. This also applies to disciplinary mechanisms, whilst judges and prosecutors are expected to comply with the highest standards of integrity.

The delegation will now prepare a report, with specific recommendations, for discussion at GRECO’s next plenary meeting.

[email protected]

(photo source: Council of Europe on Facebook)