Foreign affairs ministers of EU states to have informal meeting in Bucharest

An informal meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of the member states of the European Union takes place in Bucharest between January 31 and February 1.

The meeting, known as a Gymnich meeting, is held as Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency. Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will preside over the meeting.

The ministers will discuss current topics on the EU and international agenda. The meeting will also include a working session with foreign affairs ministers of EU candidate countries.

Traditionally, the president of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs is also invited to attend the event, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said in a press release.

