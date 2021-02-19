Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:02
Business

Romanian Fiscal Council sees 2021 budget draft feasible, praises “gradual approach”

19 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Fiscal Council issued a positive opinion on the 2021 budget planning drafted by the Government.

The budget deficit targets, both under the national (7.16% of GDP) and ESA (8.2% of GDP), are feasible, and the economic growth assumed by the Government (4.3% in 2021) is in line with the 4-5% range estimated by the Fiscal Council.

Furthermore, the Council validates the Government's moderate approach as regards the needed fiscal consolidation.

"[It] corresponds to a rational approach, which allows consolidating the economic recovery initiated at the end of 2020. The Fiscal Council has supported the gradual consolidation of the budget deficit in its analyzes and opinions," reads the Fiscal Council's opinion, quoted by Economica.net.

While under the national methodology, the fiscal consolidation (2.63pp) is quite significant, under the ESA methodology, the consolidation is less impressive: 0.87pp - because part of the revenues this year are deferred payments related to last year's economic activity.

Also on the downside, the Fiscal Council's document highlights the low level of tax revenues (25.3% of GDP) and overall budget revenues (31% of GDP). These values, among the smallest in the EU, indicate the fragility of the public finance position at the end of 2020. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:02
Business

Romanian Fiscal Council sees 2021 budget draft feasible, praises “gradual approach”

19 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Fiscal Council issued a positive opinion on the 2021 budget planning drafted by the Government.

The budget deficit targets, both under the national (7.16% of GDP) and ESA (8.2% of GDP), are feasible, and the economic growth assumed by the Government (4.3% in 2021) is in line with the 4-5% range estimated by the Fiscal Council.

Furthermore, the Council validates the Government's moderate approach as regards the needed fiscal consolidation.

"[It] corresponds to a rational approach, which allows consolidating the economic recovery initiated at the end of 2020. The Fiscal Council has supported the gradual consolidation of the budget deficit in its analyzes and opinions," reads the Fiscal Council's opinion, quoted by Economica.net.

While under the national methodology, the fiscal consolidation (2.63pp) is quite significant, under the ESA methodology, the consolidation is less impressive: 0.87pp - because part of the revenues this year are deferred payments related to last year's economic activity.

Also on the downside, the Fiscal Council's document highlights the low level of tax revenues (25.3% of GDP) and overall budget revenues (31% of GDP). These values, among the smallest in the EU, indicate the fragility of the public finance position at the end of 2020. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match