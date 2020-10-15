Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list

Exclusive

The biggest 100 companies in Romania generated a total turnover of RON 439 billion (EUR 92.5 billion) in 2019, up by 6.8% compared to 2018, Romania-Insider.com has calculated based on data received from the Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The turnover of the biggest 100 companies in Romania thus represents about a quarter of the total turnover generated by local companies, of about EUR 367 billion in 2019.

The combined bottom line of the top 100 companies (total net profits minus losses) was a positive net result of RON 22 billion (EUR 4.65 bln). However, this result is slightly lower than in 2018, when it reached RON 22.4 bln. The combined net profits of the biggest 100 companies thus represent about 16% of the total net profit generated by Romanian companies in 2019 – some EUR 29 bln, according to preliminary data.

This means that the average profit margin of the biggest 100 companies, some 5%, is lower than the overall profit margin in Romania, which is close to 8%.

In terms of workforce, the biggest 100 companies in Romania had little over 335,000 employees in 2019, up by about 5,600 compared to 2018. This represents about 8.4% of the total number of employees in Romania’s private sector – some 4 million.

The fact that these 100 companies generate 25% of the total turnover with only 8.4% of the employees, shows a much higher productivity in their case.

Carmaker Dacia remained the biggest company in Romania by turnover in 2019, followed by three companies in the oil sector - OMV petrom, OMV Petrom Marketing, and Rompetrol Rafinare -, and retailer Kaufland. German retailer Lidl recorded the highest growth rate in top 10 after its business increased by 25% in 2019. Do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman entered the top 10 for the first time, becoming the first company controlled by Romanian private investors that reaches such a high position in the ranking.

The full list with the biggest 100 companies in Romania is available here. The ranking is based on data received from the Trade Registry Office (ONRC) in September, based on financial reports submitted by local companies to the Finance Ministry.

