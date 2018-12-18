Film co-produced by Romanian director gets four Lumieres Awards nominations

The Sister Brothers, a film partially shot in Romania and co-produced by Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu, received four nominations at France’s Lumiere Awards.

The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, received nominations for best film, best director, best cinematography, and best music. The movie stars John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The awards will be presented in Paris, on February 4 of next year, in a ceremony set to take place at the Arab World Institute.

The full list of nominations is available here.

(Photo: The Sisters Brothers Facebook Page)

