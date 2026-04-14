Politics

Romanian president Nicușor Dan congratulates Péter Magyar on Hungarian election victory

14 April 2026

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Romanian president Nicușor Dan has congratulated Péter Magyar on his victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections, describing the result as a clear expression of the Hungarian people’s will. According to preliminary results, the opposition Tisza Party is expected to secure a record two-thirds majority in Hungary’s parliament following the recent vote.

President Dan praised the outcome as a “landmark victory” for Magyar and his Tisza Party, adding that Romania looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations based on shared European values.

“Romania and Hungary are neighbours, partners and fellow EU and NATO members. I look forward to building a new chapter in Romanian-Hungarian relations, based on mutual respect, open dialogue and our shared commitment to European and Euro-Atlantic values,” reads the message on X.

“There are great opportunities to work together on regional security, economic cooperation and the welfare of our peoples.”

Veteran prime minister Viktor Orbán accepted defeat in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 12, which saw a record turnout and ended his 16 years in power. He congratulated Péter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza party, and called the election result “painful” but “clear,” CNN reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Nechez)

Normal
Politics

Romanian president Nicușor Dan congratulates Péter Magyar on Hungarian election victory

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has congratulated Péter Magyar on his victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections, describing the result as a clear expression of the Hungarian people’s will. According to preliminary results, the opposition Tisza Party is expected to secure a record two-thirds majority in Hungary’s parliament following the recent vote.

President Dan praised the outcome as a “landmark victory” for Magyar and his Tisza Party, adding that Romania looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations based on shared European values.

“Romania and Hungary are neighbours, partners and fellow EU and NATO members. I look forward to building a new chapter in Romanian-Hungarian relations, based on mutual respect, open dialogue and our shared commitment to European and Euro-Atlantic values,” reads the message on X.

“There are great opportunities to work together on regional security, economic cooperation and the welfare of our peoples.”

Veteran prime minister Viktor Orbán accepted defeat in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 12, which saw a record turnout and ended his 16 years in power. He congratulated Péter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza party, and called the election result “painful” but “clear,” CNN reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Nechez)

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