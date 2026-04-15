Sports

Free public access to Mircea Lucescu collection at Bucharest Football Museum

15 April 2026

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The Football Museum in Bucharest will offer free public access to the personal collection of Mircea Lucescu on Thursday, April 16, in a special event celebrating the legacy of one of Romania’s most successful football figures. The initiative comes after the coach’s passing earlier this month at the age of 80.

The museum located on Gabroveni Street in the Old Town will showcase items donated by Lucescu last year, marking his 80th birthday, the National Football Team announced. 

The exhibition includes iconic jerseys, such as those of Pelé and Lionel Messi, alongside memorabilia from Mircea Lucescu’s own career with the Romanian national team. Visitors will also be able to see trophies, medals, and personal objects that reflect decades of international success, offering a glimpse into the career of a coach widely regarded as one of the most decorated in football history.

The event will take place between 11:00 and 19:00, with free entry for all visitors.

Mircea Lucescu was one of the most decorated and successful coaches in Romanian football history. Born on July 29, 1945, in Bucharest, he began his playing career in 1961. He achieved major success with Dinamo Bucharest, winning multiple league titles and a Romanian Cup. He captained the national team at the 1970 World Cup, according to Digi24.

As a coach, he led Corvinul Hunedoara, the Romanian national team (qualifying for Euro 1984), Dinamo Bucharest, and later clubs in Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia. His greatest success came with Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won multiple league titles and the 2009 UEFA Cup.

Over his career, he coached teams such as Pisa, Brescia, Reggiana, Rapid Bucharest, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Beșiktaş, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit Saint Petersburg, the Turkish national team, and Dynamo Kyiv. He was widely recognized worldwide, receiving numerous honors and awards, and was ranked among the top coaches in football history.

Mircea Lucescu knew six foreign languages and was known for encouraging his players to pursue education and culture. His son, Răzvan Lucescu, also became a coach.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa națională de fotbal a României)

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Sports

Free public access to Mircea Lucescu collection at Bucharest Football Museum

15 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Football Museum in Bucharest will offer free public access to the personal collection of Mircea Lucescu on Thursday, April 16, in a special event celebrating the legacy of one of Romania’s most successful football figures. The initiative comes after the coach’s passing earlier this month at the age of 80.

The museum located on Gabroveni Street in the Old Town will showcase items donated by Lucescu last year, marking his 80th birthday, the National Football Team announced. 

The exhibition includes iconic jerseys, such as those of Pelé and Lionel Messi, alongside memorabilia from Mircea Lucescu’s own career with the Romanian national team. Visitors will also be able to see trophies, medals, and personal objects that reflect decades of international success, offering a glimpse into the career of a coach widely regarded as one of the most decorated in football history.

The event will take place between 11:00 and 19:00, with free entry for all visitors.

Mircea Lucescu was one of the most decorated and successful coaches in Romanian football history. Born on July 29, 1945, in Bucharest, he began his playing career in 1961. He achieved major success with Dinamo Bucharest, winning multiple league titles and a Romanian Cup. He captained the national team at the 1970 World Cup, according to Digi24.

As a coach, he led Corvinul Hunedoara, the Romanian national team (qualifying for Euro 1984), Dinamo Bucharest, and later clubs in Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia. His greatest success came with Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won multiple league titles and the 2009 UEFA Cup.

Over his career, he coached teams such as Pisa, Brescia, Reggiana, Rapid Bucharest, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Beșiktaş, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit Saint Petersburg, the Turkish national team, and Dynamo Kyiv. He was widely recognized worldwide, receiving numerous honors and awards, and was ranked among the top coaches in football history.

Mircea Lucescu knew six foreign languages and was known for encouraging his players to pursue education and culture. His son, Răzvan Lucescu, also became a coach.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa națională de fotbal a României)

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