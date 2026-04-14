Romania ranks first in Europe at 2026 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad

Romania ranked first in Europe at the 2026 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO), securing second place overall globally after China, which participated as a guest country, the Romanian Ministry of Education announced. The competition brought together 247 contestants from 66 countries.

The Romanian team won three gold medals and one bronze.

Mălina-Carla Pavel achieved the highest score among participants from officially ranked countries, while Aida Mitroi and Carina Maria Viespescu also secured gold medals. Ioana Stroe earned a bronze.

This year’s EGMO took place in Bordeaux, France, between April 9 and 15. The Romanian team was coordinated by Andrei Eckstein of the Polytechnic University of Timișoara and Anca Băltărigă, a teacher at the International Computer High School in Bucharest.

The competition marks the start of a series of international mathematics olympiads in which Romania will participate during the 2025-2026 academic year.

irina.marica@romanoa-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației)