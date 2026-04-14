Macro

Inflation in Romania climbs to 9.9% in March after months of decline

14 April 2026

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The inflation rate in Romania climbed to 9.9% in March 2026 after five months of slow decline. The first month of the Iran war caused a 6.5% increase in fuel, but other goods and services saw only a limited increase in prices.

Compared to February 2026, consumer prices increased by 0.7% in March. Food prices saw a 0.5% rise in the past month, services by 0.6%, while non-food goods rose by 0.3%. 

Compared to last year, the inflation is more notable. On average, food prices increased by 7.6% year-on-year, non-food goods by 10.9%, and services by 11%, according to data published on Tuesday, April 14, by the National Institute for Statistics

In foods, the largest year-on-year price increases were noted for coffee (23%), fresh fruits (14%), sugar products, confectionery products, and honey (11%). Cow’s milk became 9.7% more expensive, bread by 9.8%, and beef by 11%. Eggs increased in price during this period by almost 15%. Among alcoholic beverages, the price of beer increased over the last year by 7.7%, and wine by 6%.

On the other hand, potatoes became 11% cheaper, beans by 5%, and flour by 3%.

Among non-food goods, electricity became 57% more expensive compared to last year, while thermal energy increased by 13.4%. Medicines increased in price in March by 4%, and fuels by 13%.

In the services category, train tickets increased the most, by 24%, followed by water, sewage, and sanitation services by 15%, hygiene and cosmetic services by 14%, and other industrial services by 15%. At the same time, medical assistance became more expensive by 12%, urban transport by 8.8%, and intercity road transport by 9%.

Rents increased by 8%  over the last year. The only price decrease in this was for plane tickets, which became cheaper on average compared to March 2025 by 7.5%. Postal service tariffs, which had reduced their rates in previous months, increased in March by 9.79%.

The inflation rate from the beginning of the year (March 2026 compared to December 2025) was 2.3%. On the harmonized index of consumer prices, the increase in March compared to February was 0.9%, and the annual inflation was 9%.

Before the increase, the annual inflation rate decreased slowly in the first two months of 2026, reaching 9.31% in February from 9.69% in December 2025. The inflation forecast, dated before the Middle East conflict began, envisaged 3.9% year-end inflation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug|Dreamstime.com)

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Macro

Inflation in Romania climbs to 9.9% in March after months of decline

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The inflation rate in Romania climbed to 9.9% in March 2026 after five months of slow decline. The first month of the Iran war caused a 6.5% increase in fuel, but other goods and services saw only a limited increase in prices.

Compared to February 2026, consumer prices increased by 0.7% in March. Food prices saw a 0.5% rise in the past month, services by 0.6%, while non-food goods rose by 0.3%. 

Compared to last year, the inflation is more notable. On average, food prices increased by 7.6% year-on-year, non-food goods by 10.9%, and services by 11%, according to data published on Tuesday, April 14, by the National Institute for Statistics

In foods, the largest year-on-year price increases were noted for coffee (23%), fresh fruits (14%), sugar products, confectionery products, and honey (11%). Cow’s milk became 9.7% more expensive, bread by 9.8%, and beef by 11%. Eggs increased in price during this period by almost 15%. Among alcoholic beverages, the price of beer increased over the last year by 7.7%, and wine by 6%.

On the other hand, potatoes became 11% cheaper, beans by 5%, and flour by 3%.

Among non-food goods, electricity became 57% more expensive compared to last year, while thermal energy increased by 13.4%. Medicines increased in price in March by 4%, and fuels by 13%.

In the services category, train tickets increased the most, by 24%, followed by water, sewage, and sanitation services by 15%, hygiene and cosmetic services by 14%, and other industrial services by 15%. At the same time, medical assistance became more expensive by 12%, urban transport by 8.8%, and intercity road transport by 9%.

Rents increased by 8%  over the last year. The only price decrease in this was for plane tickets, which became cheaper on average compared to March 2025 by 7.5%. Postal service tariffs, which had reduced their rates in previous months, increased in March by 9.79%.

The inflation rate from the beginning of the year (March 2026 compared to December 2025) was 2.3%. On the harmonized index of consumer prices, the increase in March compared to February was 0.9%, and the annual inflation was 9%.

Before the increase, the annual inflation rate decreased slowly in the first two months of 2026, reaching 9.31% in February from 9.69% in December 2025. The inflation forecast, dated before the Middle East conflict began, envisaged 3.9% year-end inflation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug|Dreamstime.com)

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