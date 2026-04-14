Inflation in Romania climbs to 9.9% in March after months of decline

The inflation rate in Romania climbed to 9.9% in March 2026 after five months of slow decline. The first month of the Iran war caused a 6.5% increase in fuel, but other goods and services saw only a limited increase in prices.

Compared to February 2026, consumer prices increased by 0.7% in March. Food prices saw a 0.5% rise in the past month, services by 0.6%, while non-food goods rose by 0.3%.

Compared to last year, the inflation is more notable. On average, food prices increased by 7.6% year-on-year, non-food goods by 10.9%, and services by 11%, according to data published on Tuesday, April 14, by the National Institute for Statistics.

In foods, the largest year-on-year price increases were noted for coffee (23%), fresh fruits (14%), sugar products, confectionery products, and honey (11%). Cow’s milk became 9.7% more expensive, bread by 9.8%, and beef by 11%. Eggs increased in price during this period by almost 15%. Among alcoholic beverages, the price of beer increased over the last year by 7.7%, and wine by 6%.

On the other hand, potatoes became 11% cheaper, beans by 5%, and flour by 3%.

Among non-food goods, electricity became 57% more expensive compared to last year, while thermal energy increased by 13.4%. Medicines increased in price in March by 4%, and fuels by 13%.

In the services category, train tickets increased the most, by 24%, followed by water, sewage, and sanitation services by 15%, hygiene and cosmetic services by 14%, and other industrial services by 15%. At the same time, medical assistance became more expensive by 12%, urban transport by 8.8%, and intercity road transport by 9%.

Rents increased by 8% over the last year. The only price decrease in this was for plane tickets, which became cheaper on average compared to March 2025 by 7.5%. Postal service tariffs, which had reduced their rates in previous months, increased in March by 9.79%.

The inflation rate from the beginning of the year (March 2026 compared to December 2025) was 2.3%. On the harmonized index of consumer prices, the increase in March compared to February was 0.9%, and the annual inflation was 9%.

Before the increase, the annual inflation rate decreased slowly in the first two months of 2026, reaching 9.31% in February from 9.69% in December 2025. The inflation forecast, dated before the Middle East conflict began, envisaged 3.9% year-end inflation.

radu@romania-insider.com

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