Romanian director Cristian Mungiu’s latest film selected in Cannes festival competition

Fjord, the latest feature film by Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu, has been selected in the main competition of this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The drama, written, co-produced, and directed by Mungiu, stars Oscar-nominated actors Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve. It is Mungiu’s first English-language feature.

Mungiu’s film will compete alongside productions by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Pawel Pawlikowski, Laszlo Nemes, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Asghar Farhadi, and Pedro Almodovar, among others.

This is the fifth time Mungiu has had a film in the official selection of the Cannes festival. In 2007, he won the Palme d’Or for the abortion drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, which he wrote and directed. He is the first Romanian filmmaker to win the distinction. In 2012, he won the award for Best Screenplay for the film Beyond the Hills. In 2016, he won the Best Director award for Graduation, a prize he shared with Olivier Assayas, awarded for Personal Shopper. His feature RMN was also selected in the main competition of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Park Chan-wook will preside over the jury for feature films in competition at the 79th Festival de Cannes. The event takes place from May 12 to May 23.

Last year, Neon, the studio behind films such as Anora and Parasite, purchased distribution rights to Fjord.

(Photo: Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com