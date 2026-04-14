Justice

Trial begins in Netherlands over theft of Romanian Dacian treasures from Drents Museum

14 April 2026

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The trial of three men accused of stealing Romanian Dacian treasures from the Drents Museum began in the Netherlands on Tuesday, April 14, more than a year after the high-profile heist, Agerpres reported, citing AFP. Back in January 2025, the thieves used explosives to break into the museum, stealing the ancient golden helmet of Coțofenesti and three Dacian bracelets of significant historical value.

The artifacts, which had been on loan from the National Museum of History of Romania, triggered a large-scale international investigation following the theft. Although the suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, the location of the items remained unknown for months.

Dutch authorities announced earlier this month that the priceless helmet and two of the bracelets had been recovered. The objects were reported to be in very good condition, with only minor damage to the helmet. 

The third bracelet remains missing, and the investigators said they continue to search for it. 

Prosecutors reportedly said that the recovery followed agreements reached with two of the suspects, while the third has denied any involvement. The three men are being tried on charges of theft and destruction of museum property.

The case drew widespread attention in Romania, where the artifacts are considered part of the national heritage. 

In the aftermath of the theft, Romania received compensation of EUR 5.7 million from the Dutch state in September 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /Vincent Jannink)

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Justice

Trial begins in Netherlands over theft of Romanian Dacian treasures from Drents Museum

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The trial of three men accused of stealing Romanian Dacian treasures from the Drents Museum began in the Netherlands on Tuesday, April 14, more than a year after the high-profile heist, Agerpres reported, citing AFP. Back in January 2025, the thieves used explosives to break into the museum, stealing the ancient golden helmet of Coțofenesti and three Dacian bracelets of significant historical value.

The artifacts, which had been on loan from the National Museum of History of Romania, triggered a large-scale international investigation following the theft. Although the suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, the location of the items remained unknown for months.

Dutch authorities announced earlier this month that the priceless helmet and two of the bracelets had been recovered. The objects were reported to be in very good condition, with only minor damage to the helmet. 

The third bracelet remains missing, and the investigators said they continue to search for it. 

Prosecutors reportedly said that the recovery followed agreements reached with two of the suspects, while the third has denied any involvement. The three men are being tried on charges of theft and destruction of museum property.

The case drew widespread attention in Romania, where the artifacts are considered part of the national heritage. 

In the aftermath of the theft, Romania received compensation of EUR 5.7 million from the Dutch state in September 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /Vincent Jannink)

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