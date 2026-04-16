Romanian PM speaks by phone with Hungary’s Péter Magyar, invites him to Bucharest

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan held a phone call with incoming Hungarian premier Péter Magyar, congratulating him on his recent election victory. The Romanian leader also invited him to pay an official visit to Bucharest, signaling openness to closer bilateral cooperation.

Magyar, who has defeated longtime leader Viktor Orbán - a close ally to both the US and Russian presidents - is expected to take office in the coming period, marking a significant political shift in Hungary.

According to the Romanian government, Ilie Bolojan and Péter Magyar discussed the current state and future prospects of relations between Romania and Hungary, with a focus on strengthening economic ties and advancing energy interconnection projects.

Moreover, Bolojan also highlighted the role of the Hungarian community in Romania in supporting bilateral relations.

At the end of the conversation, the Romanian prime minister wished Magyar success in his upcoming mandate and reiterated his invitation for an official visit to Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul României)