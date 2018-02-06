EY Romania looking to recruit 150 young graduates

EY Romania, one of the “Big 4” audit companies, will hire over 150 students and new graduates in its offices in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, and Timisoara this year.

The recruitment process will take place this spring and the new employees will start working with EY Romania in September 2018.

“We are currently carrying on the amplest and most innovative recruiting process, which focuses on the candidates’ whole experience, offering the not only the opportunity of a career, but also the opportunity to learn, develop and discover themselves throughout the entire program. Moreover, the candidates will get permanent and personalized feedback, form the first selection phase, on the desired behavior and abilities, as well as on their strengths and areas to improve,” EY Romania’s HR director Andreea Mihnea explained.

The recruiting process will include an online testing, a vide interview, and the final assessment period, EY Express, which consists of three days of trainings, individual and team exercises. Then, there will be one more interview, following which the best candidates will get hiring offers.

EY currently has 770 employees in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, who offer audit, fiscal assistance, transaction assistance, and business consultancy services to multinationals and local companies.

