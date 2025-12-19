 

BVB-listed EVERGENT Investments greenlights new dividend distribution for 2026

19 December 2025

The shareholders of EVERGENT Investments (BVB: EVER) unanimously approved the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of dividends from the reserves constituted from the net profit of previous years. The approved gross dividend is RON 0.135 per share.

The dividend fund is estimated at RON 113 million. This amount will depend on the treasury share buybacks carried out between the reference date and the record date.

The record date will be June 3, 2026 (ex-date: June 2), and June 17, 2026, will be the dividend payment date.

“Our mandate toward shareholders is to increase earnings, generate significant returns, and lead the company with a clear focus on results, regardless of changing times. The approval of dividend distribution demonstrates the solidity of execution and the responsibility with which we manage capital,” said Cătălin Iancu, Chief Executive Officer of EVERGENT Investments.

This summer, EVERGENT reached a record level of RON 3.72 billion (EUR 744 mln) in assets under management, up 7% compared to December 31, 2024. The Group’s performance indicator, the net result of RON 195.5 million (EUR 39 million), consisted of RON 110.5 million of net profit and RON 85 million of net gains from the sale of financial assets.

The company has also approved a share buyback program targeting 43.3 million shares in 2026.

(Photo source: company photo) 

