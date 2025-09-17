EVERGENT Investments Group announces record assets of RON 3.72 billion as of June 30, 2025

News from Companies

EVERGENT Investments Group reached a record level of RON 3.72 billion (EUR 744 mln) in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, up 7% compared to December 31, 2024. The financial performance achieved confirms the resilience of the business model amid heightened domestic uncertainties.

The Group’s performance indicator, the net result of RON 195.5 million (EUR 39 mln), consisted of RON 110.5 million of net profit and RON 85 million of net gains from the sale of financial assets, reflected in retained earnings.

“The financial performance achieved confirms our strong commitment to creating value for stakeholders, the adaptability of our strategy, active management, and corporate governance aligned with best practices. Although challenges persist in many sectors and significant disruptions may continue across various areas, we are well positioned to capitalize on investment opportunities.” - Claudiu Doroș, President of the Board of Directors EVERGENT Investments.

“We are active investors, committed to generating sustainable performance and fostering the Group’s growth. Despite the uncertain political and economic environment, we remain confident in EVERGENT Group’s ability to create sustainable long-term value through rigorous risk management and disciplined investment execution.” - Cătălin Iancu, CEO EVERGENT Investments.

The Group’s diversified business model is supported by three key areas: investments in shares of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the financial-banking and energy-industrial sectors (the two strategic pillars of EVERGENT Investments), real estate, and agribusiness.

*This is a press release.