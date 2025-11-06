News from Companies

During the General Meetings of Shareholders of EVERGENT Investments held on October 29, 2025, all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors and included on the agenda were approved by a large majority.

The main resolutions adopted were:

the implementation of a share buyback program for up to 43,300,000 own shares, to be carried out during the 2026 financial year;

the amendment of the maximum buyback price per share related to the buyback program approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Resolution No. 2 of April 29, 2025, from 2 RON/share to 3 RON/share;

the reduction of the share capital of EVERGENT Investments S.A. from 89,082,859.2 RON to 86,410,373.4 RON, following the cancellation of 26,724,858 own shares acquired by the Company, and the corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association;

the appointment of Ernst & Young Assurance Services SRL as financial auditor for a 2-year mandate, from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027.

“We thank EVERGENT Investments shareholders for their participation in the General Meetings and, most importantly, for their continued trust in the company’s professionalism and its ability to generate performance in a volatile market environment. The EVER share recorded a remarkable increase in 2025, which is why we proposed and approved the change in the maximum buyback price per share for the buyback program approved by EGM Resolution No. 2 of April 29, 2025. This significant appreciation reflects the robustness of EVERGENT’s business model. We will continue on this upward path and are confident in our ability to seize investment opportunities,” said Claudiu Doroș, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments.

“The success of the buyback programs, reflected in the dynamics of liquidity and the evolution of the EVER share price, together with substantial dividend allocations, translates into the constant creation of value for shareholders — the central objective of our activity. The company’s proven ability to successfully navigate periods of uncertainty is based on a well-founded strategy and contributes to strengthening our position in the capital market,” stated Cătălin Iancu, CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

About EVERGENT Investments

With over 30 years of experience in the Romanian capital market, EVERGENT Investments is a trailblazer contributing to the development of the community it belongs to. By implementing a well-articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments efficiently capitalizes on investment opportunities both in the capital market and through private equity projects in agribusiness, real estate, and technology.

