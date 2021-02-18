Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

EC confirms complaints about electricity market liberalization in Romania

18 February 2021
The European Commission has received complaints about the electricity market liberalization in Romania and sent a letter to the Romanian authorities on January 26 regarding the lifting of export restrictions imposed on Hidroelectrica, an EC spokesman told Agerpres.

"The Commission confirms that it has received complaints on this subject, which it is examining following the procedures in force," the EC representative said.

"Also, the Commission is currently in dialogue with the Romanian authorities to ensure that Romanian legislation in the field of energy exchange is harmonized with European legislation, taking into account the decision of the Court (European Court of Justice) of September 17, 2020, in case C-648/18 'Hidroelectrica'. A letter in this regard was sent to ANRE and the Romanian authorities on January 26, 2021," the EC spokesperson added.

According to the European Commission, some provisions in the Romanian legislation may restrict exports unless amended.

Specifically, setting a minimum level for the share of a power generators' output to be traded on the local centralized market equates to export restrictions, the ruling reads. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

