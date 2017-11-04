Draft bill: jail for loud noises, more power for Romanian police

Romania is close to adopting a new draft bill sending to prison people who disturb neighbours with loud noises, as well as enhancing the measures police officers can take against aggressive people.

Those who continue to disturb neighbours with loud noises between 22.00 – 8.00 and 13.00 – 14.00 after being warned by the police risk between three months and two years in prison, according to a draft bill amending public order and safety laws.

The draft bill is up for debate on the Ministry of Interior’s website.

Those who organize weddings in tents or private parties with very loud music will also risk spending up to two years in prison if they continue after being warned by the police, reports local Hotnews.ro. Using devices such as power drills or objects that make loud noises, shouting or making scandals could also send people to jail between three months and two years.

Those who use offending words against a police officer could spend between three months and a year in prison, under the new law.

Fines for those who refuse to show their IDs to law enforcement officers could go up compared to present. Currently, the fines for them amount to RON 100-500 (EUR 22-108), but could increase to RON 500-1,500 (EUR 108-326). Those who have not been identified can also be detained for 24 hours, according to the draft bill.

New measures aimed at protecting police officers could be enforced. For example, police officers would be able to ask any person “targeted by police measures” to keep their hands where the officers can see them and adopt a “harmless position.” If a person fails to respect the above or tries to get closer to the officer, they can presume “the intention to commit a violent action against the policemen.”

The policeman can also use force if challenged and even use their firearm as the last solution when dealing with aggressive citizens.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Politia Romana on Facebook)