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Alexandra Căpitănescu qualifies Romania for Eurovision 2026 final

15 May 2026

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Romania has qualified for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 after singer Alexandra Căpitănescu advanced from the second semi-final with her song Choke Me. She performed third during Thursday evening’s semi-final in Vienna.

Romania was among the 10 countries selected to advance to the May 16 Grand Final following the second semi-final held at the Wiener Stadthalle arena.

The other qualifiers were Bulgaria, Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark, and the Czech Republic.

The finalists from Thursday’s show will join the countries that advanced from the first semi-final, alongside the “Big Four” - France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom - as well as reigning champion Austria in the final on Saturday.

Held under the slogan “United by Music,” this year’s Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Vienna. The previous edition of the competition was won by Austrian artist JJ with the song Wasted Love.

Romania has participated in Eurovision since 1993. Its best Eurovision results so far remain two third-place finishes achieved by Luminița Anghel & Sistem in 2005 and Paula Seling și Ovi in 2010, as well as a fourth-place finish by Mihai Trăistariu in 2006.

Moldova qualifies for Eurovision 2026 final

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eurovision.com; by Alma Bengtsson/EBU)

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Positive Romania
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Events
Video

Alexandra Căpitănescu qualifies Romania for Eurovision 2026 final

15 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has qualified for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 after singer Alexandra Căpitănescu advanced from the second semi-final with her song Choke Me. She performed third during Thursday evening’s semi-final in Vienna.

Romania was among the 10 countries selected to advance to the May 16 Grand Final following the second semi-final held at the Wiener Stadthalle arena.

The other qualifiers were Bulgaria, Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark, and the Czech Republic.

The finalists from Thursday’s show will join the countries that advanced from the first semi-final, alongside the “Big Four” - France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom - as well as reigning champion Austria in the final on Saturday.

Held under the slogan “United by Music,” this year’s Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Vienna. The previous edition of the competition was won by Austrian artist JJ with the song Wasted Love.

Romania has participated in Eurovision since 1993. Its best Eurovision results so far remain two third-place finishes achieved by Luminița Anghel & Sistem in 2005 and Paula Seling și Ovi in 2010, as well as a fourth-place finish by Mihai Trăistariu in 2006.

Moldova qualifies for Eurovision 2026 final

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eurovision.com; by Alma Bengtsson/EBU)

Tags
Positive Romania
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