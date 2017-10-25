Romania’s Dacia sees highest turnover increase in the last four years

Romanian car producer Dacia recorded an 8.4% turnover growth in the first six months of this year, to RON 11.6 billion (EUR 2.5 billion).

It was the company’s highest increase in the last four years. If the growth pace continues, the company will record a turnover of almost RON 22.5 billion (EUR 4.9 billion) by the end of this year, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The Duster model, which is the most expensive model produced by Dacia, with an average price of over EUR 15,000, recorded a significant increase in production in the first half of this year. Duster accounted for 62% of the plant’s production during this period, compared to a share of almost 47% in the first six months of 2015.

The factory’s total production dropped by 4.2% year-on-year in the first six months of this year to 170,500 units, but the production of Duster rose by almost 3% year-on-year to almost 106,000 cars. Duster is part of the small SUV segment.

