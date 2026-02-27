Romanian Court of Appeal upholds nine-month prison sentence for Wiz Khalifa

American rapper Wiz Khalifa is to serve a nine-month prison sentence in Romania after the Constanța Court of Appeal rejected his annulment appeal, issuing a final ruling in the case. The sentence stems from a 2024 incident in which the artist smoked cannabis on stage at a music festival in Costinești.

In its decision, the Constanța Court of Appeal dismissed as inadmissible the annulment appeal filed by Thomaz Cameron Jibril, known professionally as Wiz Khalifa, against a previous ruling issued on December 18, 2025, News.ro reported.

The court also rejected his request to suspend the execution of the prison sentence. The decision is final.

Wiz Khalifa was convicted of illegal possession of risk drugs for personal use after prosecutors said he held 18.53 grams of cannabis and a cannabis cigarette on July 13, 2024, while attending the Beach, Please! festival in Costinești.

At the end of last year, the Constanța Court of Appeal sentenced the rapper to nine months in prison with execution, overturning an earlier ruling by the Constanța Tribunal that had imposed a criminal fine of RON 3,600. Prosecutors from Romania’s anti-organized crime unit, DIICOT, challenged the initial fine, leading to the harsher sentence on appeal.

The rapper was formally indicted in October 2024 on charges of holding risk drugs without authorization for personal consumption.

