Controversies at Romanian festival after Wiz Khalifa smokes cannabis on stage, Andrew Tate appearance

The Beach, Please! music festival held last week at the seaside was the latest event of this kind in Romania beset by problems after headliner Wiz Khalifa was detained for smoking weed on stage. Later on, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate made an appearance on stage as well.

American artist Wiz Khalifa was detained by police after he smoked a cannabis cigarette on the stage of the Beach, Please! festival in Costinești, on the Romanian seaside.

The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Thomaz, appeared to light up a joint during his performance. The event was stopped by police, who later reported that he was being investigated while at liberty for possession of dangerous drugs.

Cannabis is considered a risk drug under Romanian law, and Wiz Khalifa could face up to 10 years in prison.

Wiz Khalifa could be in trouble with the police in Romania, where recreational use of weed is illegal 🇯🇲 #BeachPlease #TaylorGangWorldLeader pic.twitter.com/Bh95FZq8f2 — Kickboxing Romania (@kickboxing_ro) July 13, 2024

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the individual in question. Investigations revealed that during a performance at a music festival in Costinești, Constanța County, he possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (a dangerous drug) and consumed another amount of cannabis on stage in the form of a handmade cigarette," reads the official statement cited by Digi24.

In response, the organizers of Beach, Please! announced that they would promote an anti-drug campaign during the festival.

"Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big [...] joint next time," Wiz Khalifa said on X.

Another controversial moment occurred during the festival. Artist French Montana brought Andrew Tate on stage during his performance. Immediately after Tate entered the stage, a manele song performed by Florin Salam played from the speakers. Tate, who has been accused in Romania of organizing a criminal group, rape, human trafficking, and violence, asked the audience, primarily made up of teenagers, to "escape the matrix."

According to the G4Media reporter on site, several spectators joined Andrew Tate in his chant while others booed him.

French Montana brought out Andrew Tate during his show in Romania‼️👀

pic.twitter.com/U4x5HOFXSR — RapTV (@Rap) July 15, 2024

Some of the largest music events in Romania faced problematic moments this summer. Last month, British rock group Coldplay invited Romanian manele singer Babasha to perform alongside them on stage. The performance was met with boos from the audience.

Shortly after that, famous Dutch DJ Hardwell walked off stage at the SAGA festival in Bucharest, saying he was not paid. American rapper Nicki Minaj canceled her appearance at the same festival just hours before the concert was scheduled to take place, citing "safety" concerns.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Beach, Please Festival)