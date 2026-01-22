Justice

Wiz Khalifa reportedly challenges nine-month prison sentence in Romania

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has filed a challenge against the enforcement of his nine-month prison sentence handed down by the Constanța Court of Appeal in Romania, News.ro reported. He was convicted for smoking a cannabis cigarette on stage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinești in 2024.

The appeal against enforcement was reportedly registered on Wednesday, January 21, with the Constanța Tribunal, which has set a hearing date for April 3.

According to prosecutors, on July 13, 2024, shortly before midnight, Wiz Khalifa was found in possession of 18.53 grams of cannabis and a cannabis-filled cigarette while performing at the music festival in Costinești. He was formally sent to trial in October 2024.

In April 2025, the Constanța Tribunal imposed a fine of RON 3,600 (some EUR 700) against the famous rapper. However, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) appealed that decision. 

In December 2025, the Constanța Court of Appeal ruled in favor of prosecutors, replacing the fine with a nine-month prison sentence.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yakub88/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Wiz Khalifa reportedly challenges nine-month prison sentence in Romania

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has filed a challenge against the enforcement of his nine-month prison sentence handed down by the Constanța Court of Appeal in Romania, News.ro reported. He was convicted for smoking a cannabis cigarette on stage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinești in 2024.

The appeal against enforcement was reportedly registered on Wednesday, January 21, with the Constanța Tribunal, which has set a hearing date for April 3.

According to prosecutors, on July 13, 2024, shortly before midnight, Wiz Khalifa was found in possession of 18.53 grams of cannabis and a cannabis-filled cigarette while performing at the music festival in Costinești. He was formally sent to trial in October 2024.

In April 2025, the Constanța Tribunal imposed a fine of RON 3,600 (some EUR 700) against the famous rapper. However, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) appealed that decision. 

In December 2025, the Constanța Court of Appeal ruled in favor of prosecutors, replacing the fine with a nine-month prison sentence.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yakub88/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 January 2026
Politics
Leader of governing Social Democrats says Romania should pay to be on Trump’s Board of Peace
22 January 2026
Transport
Romania reportedly plans 800 km high-speed railway valued at EUR 15 billion
22 January 2026
Transport
TomTom index: Bucharest residents spent over 7 days stuck in traffic in 2025
22 January 2026
Justice
Council of Europe’s GRECO says progress made, but Romania must do more to prevent corruption among MPs
22 January 2026
Society
Around 7% of Bucharest residents are foreigners, official report says
22 January 2026
Energy
Romania's Ministry of Defence assures Neptun Deep offshore perimeter "under permanent monitoring"
22 January 2026
Politics
After Trump’s Davos remarks, Romania’s foreign minister says history shows Europe would back the US
21 January 2026
Culture & History
Romania marks 167 years since the “Small Union” of the Romanian Principalities on January 24