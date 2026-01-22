Wiz Khalifa reportedly challenges nine-month prison sentence in Romania

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has filed a challenge against the enforcement of his nine-month prison sentence handed down by the Constanța Court of Appeal in Romania, News.ro reported. He was convicted for smoking a cannabis cigarette on stage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinești in 2024.

The appeal against enforcement was reportedly registered on Wednesday, January 21, with the Constanța Tribunal, which has set a hearing date for April 3.

According to prosecutors, on July 13, 2024, shortly before midnight, Wiz Khalifa was found in possession of 18.53 grams of cannabis and a cannabis-filled cigarette while performing at the music festival in Costinești. He was formally sent to trial in October 2024.

In April 2025, the Constanța Tribunal imposed a fine of RON 3,600 (some EUR 700) against the famous rapper. However, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) appealed that decision.

In December 2025, the Constanța Court of Appeal ruled in favor of prosecutors, replacing the fine with a nine-month prison sentence.

