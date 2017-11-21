Romanian designs, concerts at Christmas fair in Bucharest

The third edition of Alt.Craciun, a Christmas fair organized at Arcub, opens on December 12.

The fair will showcase clothing and jewelry crafted by Romanian designers, various locally-made design objects, and a selection of beverages such as hot chocolate, tea, mulled wine and coffee.

As part of the fair, free-access concerts will be organized every evening. Among the artists delivering performances are: Greetings Sugar, AC Leonte, TBC, 2 Vibes Symphony, the Children’s Radio Choir, The Kryptonite Sparks, Armonia Brass Quintet, Florin Chilian, Zum, Mihai Mărgineanu, Flavius Teodosiu & Nikki McCoy, Dan Helciug Band, Blue Noise, InSammer, Traffic Strings Comic Show, The Mono Jacks, Silvia Dumitrescu Band, The Speakers, and Jurjak.

The fair can be visited daily, between December 12 and December 22, between 12:00 and 22:00. Access to the fair is free.

Arcub is the cultural center of the Bucharest municipality.

How much will Bucharest City Hall spend on this year’s Christmas Fair?

(Photo: Alt.Crăciun Facebook Page)

[email protected]