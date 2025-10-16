Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu accuses president Nicușor Dan of pressuring judges

Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu asked the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) to take measures against president Nicușor Dan for allegedly pressuring judges and interfering in the justice system, G4media.ro reported. The far-right politician said Dan pressured judges after publicly endorsing the indictment formulated by the General Prosecutor’s Office in the case in which he was sent to trial for complicity in an attempted coup.

The petition submitted to CSM by Georgescu specifically asks magistrates to take measures for the “protection of judicial independence,” according to the media reports.

“It is evident that, by virtue of his status as president of Romania, combined with the current socio-legal context in Romania, Mr. Nicușor Dan creates pressure on magistrate judges, inducing the idea of anticipated guilt, thereby violating the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial. Clearly, the guilt of a person can only be established by a court of law, through a final conviction decision,” the petition states.

Georgescu’s lawyers say Dan’s acts weaken trust in state institutions like the CSM.

“Statements made publicly, with massive distribution potential, amount to an extremely serious interference of politics in the act of justice, casting doubt on the legality and soundness of the court decisions,” the document further says.

The petition comes after the General Prosecutor’s Office sent him to trial on September 16 for complicity in an attempt to commit actions against the constitutional order. Among the 22 individuals sent to trial is also mercenary Horațiu Potra, who provided security for Georgescu.

On the same day, general prosecutor Alex Florența presented a document derived from the indictment, stating that persons from Călin Georgescu’s entourage had documented links with Russia, and that a company with ties to Russia had operated in Romania since 2019, following the Cambridge Analytica model, conducting microtargeting of the population on social media to determine which narratives to use.

Nicușor Dan later echoed these accusations in social media posts and press interviews, where he spoke about the hybrid war waged by Russia against Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)