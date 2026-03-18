Transport

Tender prepared for new express link between Bucharest ring road and Otopeni Airport

18 March 2026

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Romania is preparing a new high-speed road connection to Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, also known as Otopeni Airport. The National Company for Road Investment - CNIR announced that it submitted the tender documentation for validation, marking the next step toward launching the public procurement process.

The project involves the construction of a 2.55 km express road linking the A0 Bucharest North motorway to the future Terminal 2 at Otopeni Airport. 

The estimated investment exceeds RON 400 million, CNIR said, as quoted by Profit.ro. The total duration for design and construction is estimated at 30 months.

“This 2.5 km connection will reduce to just two minutes a journey that, on the existing network, currently takes nearly 20 minutes to cover a distance of 16-20 km. The road link will initially serve communities in the Tunari area, but it is also essential for the construction of Terminal 2 at Romania’s most important airport. Last but not least, it will facilitate freight transport to the cargo area of Otopeni Airport,” said Gabriel Budescu, Director General of the National Company for Road Investment. 

The project includes a cloverleaf-type interchange with the A0 motorway, with connecting ramps totaling approximately 7.5 km, as well as overpasses crossing both the A0 and the DJ 200B county road. The route will be built in Ilfov County, in the Tunari area, and will also connect to local infrastructure through a roundabout.

The tender will be published in the national electronic procurement system SEAP after the documentation is approved by the National Agency for Public Procurement, CNIR said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Națională de Investiții Rutiere)

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Transport

Tender prepared for new express link between Bucharest ring road and Otopeni Airport

18 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is preparing a new high-speed road connection to Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, also known as Otopeni Airport. The National Company for Road Investment - CNIR announced that it submitted the tender documentation for validation, marking the next step toward launching the public procurement process.

The project involves the construction of a 2.55 km express road linking the A0 Bucharest North motorway to the future Terminal 2 at Otopeni Airport. 

The estimated investment exceeds RON 400 million, CNIR said, as quoted by Profit.ro. The total duration for design and construction is estimated at 30 months.

“This 2.5 km connection will reduce to just two minutes a journey that, on the existing network, currently takes nearly 20 minutes to cover a distance of 16-20 km. The road link will initially serve communities in the Tunari area, but it is also essential for the construction of Terminal 2 at Romania’s most important airport. Last but not least, it will facilitate freight transport to the cargo area of Otopeni Airport,” said Gabriel Budescu, Director General of the National Company for Road Investment. 

The project includes a cloverleaf-type interchange with the A0 motorway, with connecting ramps totaling approximately 7.5 km, as well as overpasses crossing both the A0 and the DJ 200B county road. The route will be built in Ilfov County, in the Tunari area, and will also connect to local infrastructure through a roundabout.

The tender will be published in the national electronic procurement system SEAP after the documentation is approved by the National Agency for Public Procurement, CNIR said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Națională de Investiții Rutiere)

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