Bucharest Gaming Week features VR gaming competition

The first edition of Bucharest Gaming Week, an event that will bring the latest video games and gadgets to the Romanian capital, will be organized at Romexpo between January 23 and January 28.

The event was supposed to take place in December last year, but it was postponed due to the national mourning days Romania observed after the death of King Michael I.

The program will include events dedicated to the gaming industry in Romania, exhibitions that highlight the creativity of Romanian artists, and educational conferences. There will also be gaming tournaments for both professional and amateur players, including a virtual reality competition that will take place on January 27-28 (more information here). There will also be hands-on sessions with the latest video games and the gadgets, and meetings with the most popular vloggers in Romania.

The main event will take place on January 27-28, when Romexpo will host the Electronic Sports League (ESL) Southeast Europe Championship finals for Counter Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends and Hearthstone, as well as the final of the national League of Legends tournament. Further details here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]