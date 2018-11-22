Bucharest City Hall wants to change lighting in Herastrau Park

The Bucharest City Hall wants to modernize the public lighting in the former Herastrau Park (currently King Michael I Park).

The estimated cost of this project is RON 52 million (EUR 11 million) and a decision in this sense may be made in the Bucharest General Council meeting on Thursday, November 22, local Mediafax reported.

Besides a new lighting system, which will use LED solutions, the municipality also plans to install a video surveillance system.

The Herastrau Park, which is located in Northern Bucharest, has 187 hectares. The alley that surrounds the Herastrau lake has almost 6 kilometers.

