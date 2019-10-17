Bread remains one of the most consumed foods in Romania

Bread and bakery products are one of the basic foods for all categories of Romanians, last year the average monthly consumption was 8 kilograms, which is 96.5 kilograms per person per year, according to a statement from the Romanian statistics office INS, delivered on World Food Day (October 16).

At the same time, the average monthly consumption of fresh meat per person, in 2018, was 3.60 kg, increasing compared to 2017. Including the meat in processed products, it amounts to 4.84 kg / person per month, marginally more than in the previous year.

Milk consumption in 2018 was 5.63 liters / person per month, slightly decreasing from 2017.

The monthly fruit consumption is relatively low, 4.03 kg per person in 2018 up from 3.90 kg in 2017. The monthly average consumption of vegetables and canned vegetables was 8.08 kg, while the Romanians consumed 3.02 kg of potatoes per month as well.

The differences in consumption of the main food items are given, by the size of the households, the number of children under 18 and the size of the income (that is, to sum up, by the income per capita), INS concluded.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]