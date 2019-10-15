Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 13:54
Social
Romania’s new food price monitor includes information about 30,000 products
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Competition Council launched on October 15 the “Food price monitor,” a tool allowing users to find out and compare the prices charged by the main food retailers in the country.

The new monitor includes information about approximately 30,000 products sold in over 1,700 stores. It can be accessed nationwide on mobile, tablet or PC. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play or the App Store, and the web platform can be accessed at monitorulpreturilor.info.

Through the platform, consumers can identify both nearby stores and the stores that sell the products they want to buy, as well as their prices, the Competition Council said. This means that users can also compare the prices in different stores and make the best choice. So far, the retail chains that have joined this project are Carrefour, Kaufland, Penny, Selgros, Mega Image, Lidl, Cora and Auchan.

 “Starting today we have the Price Monitor platform in complete formula. If until now only the Fuel Price Monitor could be accessed, starting today consumers can check both food and fuel prices, without having to go to the physical locations of the stores or petrol stations,” said Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu.

The current food price monitor is the updated version of the pilot project the Competition Council launched in 2016, which was accessible only in the Bucharest-Ilfov region and displayed prices for 128 products.

In July this year, the Compeition Council also launched the “Fuel price monitor,” which consumers can use to compare the tariffs charged by the major gas station networks in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 13:54
Social
Romania’s new food price monitor includes information about 30,000 products
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Competition Council launched on October 15 the “Food price monitor,” a tool allowing users to find out and compare the prices charged by the main food retailers in the country.

The new monitor includes information about approximately 30,000 products sold in over 1,700 stores. It can be accessed nationwide on mobile, tablet or PC. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play or the App Store, and the web platform can be accessed at monitorulpreturilor.info.

Through the platform, consumers can identify both nearby stores and the stores that sell the products they want to buy, as well as their prices, the Competition Council said. This means that users can also compare the prices in different stores and make the best choice. So far, the retail chains that have joined this project are Carrefour, Kaufland, Penny, Selgros, Mega Image, Lidl, Cora and Auchan.

 “Starting today we have the Price Monitor platform in complete formula. If until now only the Fuel Price Monitor could be accessed, starting today consumers can check both food and fuel prices, without having to go to the physical locations of the stores or petrol stations,” said Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu.

The current food price monitor is the updated version of the pilot project the Competition Council launched in 2016, which was accessible only in the Bucharest-Ilfov region and displayed prices for 128 products.

In July this year, the Compeition Council also launched the “Fuel price monitor,” which consumers can use to compare the tariffs charged by the major gas station networks in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president names Liberal leader to form the Government
15 October 2019
Business
Romania, back in the race for Volkswagen plant as group pauses investment in Turkey
15 October 2019
Social
BBC: Why does Romania, a country overflowing with rubbish, import more from abroad?
15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40