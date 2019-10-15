Romania’s new food price monitor includes information about 30,000 products

Romania’s Competition Council launched on October 15 the “Food price monitor,” a tool allowing users to find out and compare the prices charged by the main food retailers in the country.

The new monitor includes information about approximately 30,000 products sold in over 1,700 stores. It can be accessed nationwide on mobile, tablet or PC. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play or the App Store, and the web platform can be accessed at monitorulpreturilor.info.

Through the platform, consumers can identify both nearby stores and the stores that sell the products they want to buy, as well as their prices, the Competition Council said. This means that users can also compare the prices in different stores and make the best choice. So far, the retail chains that have joined this project are Carrefour, Kaufland, Penny, Selgros, Mega Image, Lidl, Cora and Auchan.

“Starting today we have the Price Monitor platform in complete formula. If until now only the Fuel Price Monitor could be accessed, starting today consumers can check both food and fuel prices, without having to go to the physical locations of the stores or petrol stations,” said Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu.

The current food price monitor is the updated version of the pilot project the Competition Council launched in 2016, which was accessible only in the Bucharest-Ilfov region and displayed prices for 128 products.

In July this year, the Compeition Council also launched the “Fuel price monitor,” which consumers can use to compare the tariffs charged by the major gas station networks in Romania.

