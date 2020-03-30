Romania Insider
IT company listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange holds virtual shareholders meeting
30 March 2020
Romanian IT company Bittnet Group has announced that it will organize, on April 29, a completely electronic, online general shareholder’s meeting (GSM), for the first time in Romania.

The company’s initiative comes in response to the governmental measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

During the GSM, investors will vote, among other things, on the distribution of dividends in the form of free shares following the capitalization of profits from previous years worth over RON 8 million (EUR 1.7 mln).

As a result, every shareholder will get 7 new shares for every 10 shares held. Bittnet Group, a company founded by local entrepreneurs Mihai and Cristian Logofatu, has reached a market capitalization of RON 91.8 mln (EUR 19 mln).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

