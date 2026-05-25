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Bear captured on surveillance video entering hotel in Romania’s Poiana Brașov

25 May 2026

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A bear managed to enter a hotel in the popular mountain resort of Poiana Brașov on Friday night, causing panic among employees, according to local reports. The wild animal eventually left the premises, and nobody was injured during the incident.

According to Stirileprotv.ro, the bear entered the hotel around midnight and managed to open one of the doors before continuing upstairs. Footage showed the bear pulling at another door handle with its teeth and claws before hesitating and eventually abandoning its search.

Hotel employees said they immediately requested help, and a mixed patrol consisting of a police officer and a gendarme was dispatched to the scene. However, the bear had already left by the time authorities arrived.

Hotel staff reportedly said that encounters with bears in the area have become a dangerous routine.

WWF Romania expert Cristian Remus Papp told Stirile ProTV that the behavior is linked to bears becoming accustomed to easily accessible food sources near humans.

“The bear is an intelligent animal, and once it gets used to food that can be easily obtained around humans, it will continue returning whenever it has the opportunity and feels attracted by a food source. Unfortunately, this is not just about this particular bear, but about several bears that are increasingly entering communities,” Papp said.

Specialists say bears have become increasingly bold because of poor management of the issue, particularly regarding garbage containers that are not properly secured against wild animals.

Romania is home to a large population of brown bears. According to preliminary results from an April 2025 study by the Ministry of Environment, the country’s brown bear population is estimated at between 10,419 and 12,770 animals.

Bear sightings are not uncommon in mountain areas in Romania, including popular destinations such as the Transfăgărășan road, especially as the animals have become used to tourists giving them food, despite the authorities' repeated calls to avoid any contact with the wild animals and the risk of being fined for doing so. This sometimes resulted in tourists being injured or even killed by the bears they stopped to photograph or feed.

Moreover, hungry wild animals leave the forests to search for food in nearby mountain towns, often drawn by waste or orchards - which sometimes leads to human-bear conflicts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Brasov Stiri video on Facebook)

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Environment
Video

Bear captured on surveillance video entering hotel in Romania’s Poiana Brașov

25 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bear managed to enter a hotel in the popular mountain resort of Poiana Brașov on Friday night, causing panic among employees, according to local reports. The wild animal eventually left the premises, and nobody was injured during the incident.

According to Stirileprotv.ro, the bear entered the hotel around midnight and managed to open one of the doors before continuing upstairs. Footage showed the bear pulling at another door handle with its teeth and claws before hesitating and eventually abandoning its search.

Hotel employees said they immediately requested help, and a mixed patrol consisting of a police officer and a gendarme was dispatched to the scene. However, the bear had already left by the time authorities arrived.

Hotel staff reportedly said that encounters with bears in the area have become a dangerous routine.

WWF Romania expert Cristian Remus Papp told Stirile ProTV that the behavior is linked to bears becoming accustomed to easily accessible food sources near humans.

“The bear is an intelligent animal, and once it gets used to food that can be easily obtained around humans, it will continue returning whenever it has the opportunity and feels attracted by a food source. Unfortunately, this is not just about this particular bear, but about several bears that are increasingly entering communities,” Papp said.

Specialists say bears have become increasingly bold because of poor management of the issue, particularly regarding garbage containers that are not properly secured against wild animals.

Romania is home to a large population of brown bears. According to preliminary results from an April 2025 study by the Ministry of Environment, the country’s brown bear population is estimated at between 10,419 and 12,770 animals.

Bear sightings are not uncommon in mountain areas in Romania, including popular destinations such as the Transfăgărășan road, especially as the animals have become used to tourists giving them food, despite the authorities' repeated calls to avoid any contact with the wild animals and the risk of being fined for doing so. This sometimes resulted in tourists being injured or even killed by the bears they stopped to photograph or feed.

Moreover, hungry wild animals leave the forests to search for food in nearby mountain towns, often drawn by waste or orchards - which sometimes leads to human-bear conflicts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Brasov Stiri video on Facebook)

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