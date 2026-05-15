Environment

Polish president adopts bear from Romanian sanctuary during visit for B9 Summit

15 May 2026

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Poland’s president Karol Nawrocki adopted a rescued bear during his visit to Romania for the Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit this week, Mediafax reported. The bear, now named Batyr, lives at the Libearty Bear Sanctuary near the town of Zărnești.

The announcement was made on social media by Marcin Przydacz, a senior adviser on foreign policy to the Polish president.

“Romania is the country with the largest number of bears in the European Union. Today, a bear was adopted. By whom? By the president of Poland,” the Polish official said on X, sharing another post by photographer Mikołaj Bujak.

Romanian environmental organization Agent Green also shared images from Karol Nawrocki’s visit to the sanctuary on Facebook, confirming the bear adoption. According to the NGO, the Polish president traveled from Bucharest to Brașov and then to Zărnești to visit the sanctuary, one of Europe’s best-known animal protection projects.

The video shared by Agent Green shows the Polish leader stopping to pet a dog on his way to the sanctuary.

No further details have been released so far regarding Batyr’s age or how the bear arrived at the sanctuary.

Poland's Karol Nawrocki and Romanian president Nicușor Dan co-hosted the B9 Summit in Bucharest on Wednesday, May 13. The event was also attended by NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, and representatives of the United States as observers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/AMP - Sanctuar Libearty & Adapost Victory)

Normal
Environment

Polish president adopts bear from Romanian sanctuary during visit for B9 Summit

15 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Poland’s president Karol Nawrocki adopted a rescued bear during his visit to Romania for the Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit this week, Mediafax reported. The bear, now named Batyr, lives at the Libearty Bear Sanctuary near the town of Zărnești.

The announcement was made on social media by Marcin Przydacz, a senior adviser on foreign policy to the Polish president.

“Romania is the country with the largest number of bears in the European Union. Today, a bear was adopted. By whom? By the president of Poland,” the Polish official said on X, sharing another post by photographer Mikołaj Bujak.

Romanian environmental organization Agent Green also shared images from Karol Nawrocki’s visit to the sanctuary on Facebook, confirming the bear adoption. According to the NGO, the Polish president traveled from Bucharest to Brașov and then to Zărnești to visit the sanctuary, one of Europe’s best-known animal protection projects.

The video shared by Agent Green shows the Polish leader stopping to pet a dog on his way to the sanctuary.

No further details have been released so far regarding Batyr’s age or how the bear arrived at the sanctuary.

Poland's Karol Nawrocki and Romanian president Nicușor Dan co-hosted the B9 Summit in Bucharest on Wednesday, May 13. The event was also attended by NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, and representatives of the United States as observers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/AMP - Sanctuar Libearty & Adapost Victory)

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