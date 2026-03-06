Ambulance for Monuments plans works on 17 historical monuments in Romania this year

The Ambulance for Monuments, a project initiated by the non-profit Monumentum Association, plans to work on safeguarding 17 historical monuments across the country this year, according to a calendar released at the beginning of March.

This year’s interventions cover areas such as southern Transylvania, Banat, Sălaj, Bihor, Arad, Bistrița-Năsăud, western Oltenia, northern Muntenia, northern Moldova, and Dobrogea, according to Agerpres.

The list of monuments that will see interventions includes the building of the former Andrei Șaguna Pedagogical High School in Sibiu, the Dietrich-Schulkovschy in Pâncota, and the Babadag Mosque.

In Sălaj county, works will be carried out at the Bethlen Mansion in Dragu, the wooden churches in Solomon and Cehei.

Historical bridges and stations of the narrow gauge train mocăniță will also see repair and consolidation works.

The Ambulance for Monuments was launched in 2016 to rescue heritage-listed buildings across the country through emergency interventions. These are carried out by experts, students, and trained craftsmen, who work on a volunteer basis, with the support of local communities and authorities. The teams involved in the project carry out activities such as the replacement of damaged roofs, securing walls from collapse, or implementing proper water drainage.

In 2020, the Ambulance for Monuments was one of the winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards 2020, in the Education, Training and Awareness-Raising section.

(Photo: Ambulance for Monuments)

simona@romania-insider.com